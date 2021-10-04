DC FanDome: Here’s The Full List Of Everyone Coming

DC FanDome is coming back for its second year of giving DC Comics and or DC Entertainment fans an entire show of their own, hyping the upcoming slate of TV series, movies, comics, games and everything in between. DC Fandome 2021 has a lot of big exciting things already in the pipeline to attract fans – led by the debut of the first full trailer for The Batman reboot with Robert Pattinson. With other projects like Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series also in the works, it shouldn’t be surprising that DC FanDome will have a big lineup of stars in attendance.

If you want a quick breakdown of the list: DC FanDome 2021 will once again offer fans a lineup of the biggest stars from each of its main content formats (Movies, TV, video games, comics).

On the movie front: DC fans will be hyped to see that the major stars of The Batman, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will all be in attendance. That alone means celebrities as big as Rober Pattinson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, Zachary Levi or Pierce Brosnan will be headling DC FanDome 2021. On the television side, the DC Arrowverse will represent with stars like Grant Gustin (The Flash) Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) or Supergirl star Mellissa Benoist, who is completing her run with the franchise. DC Animation fans won’t be left out, as Kaley Cuoco and other major stars of DC’s Harley Quinn will be there – as well animation guru Bruce Timm, who will debut his latest DC animated series (Batman: Caped Crusader).

The Suicide Squad franchise will also have a strong showing, with The Suicide Squad movie director James Gunn there to promote his Peacemaker TV series with John Cena. The new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game will also have a star in voice acting icon Tara Strong (Harley Quinn) showing up.

Below you can find the full lineup of stars and talent that will be part of DC FanDome 2021: