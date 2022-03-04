DC FanDome 2021 Announces New Details for October Event

A little over a year ago, the world of fan conventions and experiences changed in a major way with the launch of DC FanDome, a global event that united all aspects of DC Comics. As was announced earlier this year, DC FanDome will officially be returning for another event in October of 2021, and now we have our first inklings as to what that will entail. On Tuesday, DC announced the first wave of details tied to DC FanDome 2021, which is set to occur on Saturday, October 16th beginning at 10 am PT/12pm CT. The free all-new, epic streaming event will feature exclusive content and breaking news tied to a wide array of DC Comics movies, television shows, video games, comics, and more.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access," Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. "This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

DC FanDome 2021 is expected to feature casts and creators from an array of DC-inspired projects. Some of

Additionally, DC announced that a separate DC Kids FanDome will launch simultaneously, providing a specific kid-friendly experience, including new content for Batwheels, Teen Titans Go!, and DC Super Hero Girls.

For the first time, the main DC FanDome 2021 experience will also be available to stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, allowing fans to access the epic event in more ways than ever. Fans can already register for free at DCFanDome.com to get news directly sent to them, and also gain access to members-only exclusives. Fans can also already check out the DC FanDome Shop, which will be releasing exclusive DC merchandise in the weeks leading up to the event. The lead up to DC FanDome will also see the company's digital comic service, DC Universe Infinite, releasing more than 300 comics and graphics novels available to read for free with registration. These titles will include Flashpoint, the first volume of Injustice: Gods Among Us, and — for the first time on DC Universe Infinite — the first volume of The Sandman.

DC FanDome 2021 will occur on Saturday, October 16th, beginning at 10 am PT.