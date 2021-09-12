New DC’s Stargirl Poster Released

As summer vacation goes, things aren’t exactly working out the way Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends might have hoped. Courtney is stuck taking classes while the Justice Societ of America finds itself dealing with a threat more dangerous than anything they’ve ever faced before in Eclipso and, not only that, but Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is back as well. Now, The CW has released a brand new poster for DC’s Stargirl bringing all of those elements together reminding everyone that while “summer school stinks” the heroes are ready to take on anything.



In the poster, which you can check out below, Stargirl, Wildcat/Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), Hourman/Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman), and Dr. Mid-Nite/Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) look ready to battle Shiv and Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) in fun new doodles on a class notebook.



It’s a fun poster – and the eye patch and horns on Eclipso along with the “bad guy” notation are pretty funny just by themselves – but make no mistake: things are about to get very dark for the JSA. The recently-released preview for next week’s episode, “Summer School: Chapter Six” reveals that Cindy is about to make her move with her on Injustice Society, Injustice Unlimited, and since Cindy has the Black Diamond, Eclipso is sure to be nearby. On top of that, we already know that in future episodes, members of the team will have to deal with Eclipso more directly. Monreal recently explained a bit about what Yolanda is going through in Season 2 and noted that she will definitely cross paths with the terrifying villain.



“She’s questioning her worthiness, she doesn’t know if she deserves to be Wildcat, because in her mind ‘Ted Grant didn’t kill anybody, I killed Brainwave and I can’t tell anybody, I can’t tell the other members of the JSA,’” Monreal told Yahoo. “There’s a little trauma from that. It’s eating her up inside.”



She added, “I definitely do run into Eclipso,” Monreal said. “He feeds off pain and misery, that just makes him grow. Our pain, he loves it, he eats it all up and Nick Tarabay, who plays him, does a phenomenal job.”



“It’s such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is… Cindy is one thing, and she’s got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that,” Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. “But the thing inside is, this entity that’s trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity’s own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.