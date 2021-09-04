DC's Stargirl: Yolanda Faces Her Guilt in "Summer School: Chapter Seven" Synopsis

✖

While the battle against the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 of DC's Stargirl was harrowing for all of the young heroes of the Justice Society of America, it is perhaps Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) who had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. It's an act that haunts Yolanda and her guilt will soon come to a head. The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st and it will see Yolanda have to make a "heartbreaking decision" when her guilt becomes too much.

The episode will guest star Baker, who is reprising his role as Brainwave, though it's not clear exactly how he will appear. Given the threat that Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) presents this season, however, there's a good chance that terrifying villain may have something to do with Yolanda's distress, which is something that Monreal herself has discussed in a previous interview.

"She's questioning her worthiness, she doesn't know if she deserves to be Wildcat, because in her mind 'Ted Grant didn't kill anybody, I killed Brainwave and I can't tell anybody, I can't tell the other members of the JSA,'" Monreal told Yahoo. "There's a little trauma from that. It's eating her up inside."

She added, "I definitely do run into Eclipso," Monreal said. "He feeds off pain and misery, that just makes him grow. Our pain, he loves it, he eats it all up and Nick Tarabay, who plays him, does a phenomenal job."

Series showrunner Geoff Johns has previously teased just how dark and personal of a villain Eclipso is and how his tapping into personal pain will be a challenge for the young heroes of the JSA like Yolanda.

"Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society," Johns told SFX Magazine. "There's these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That's what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over."

"YOLANDA FACES HER PAST — When the guilt over Brainwave’s (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Seven" airs Tuesday, September 21st.