DC’s ‘New Gods’ Main Character And Plot Details Revealed

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have a lot of projects in the works, but few are as exciting as Ava DuVernay‘s adaptation of Jack Kirby‘s glorious New Gods saga.

Details about the movie are scarce as the director seemingly remains in the extensive development phase of the film, but new rumors from We Got This Covered might reveal what the film will be about.

The blog writes that DuVernay’s New Gods movie “will mainly focus on Mister Miracle and Big Barda trying to escape the hellish planet known as Apokolips. Furthermore, the politics and conflicts between Apokolips and its rival world, New Genesis, will provide added weight to the storyline.”

Of course, it’s hard to be confident about this since Kairo Salem’s script is reportedly unfinished. And the same outlet also recently pushed rumors about an X-Men series in development for Disney+ despite Disney not being able to actively develop projects from the Fox purchase before the deal is finalized. So take this rumor with a grain of salt.

It wouldn’t be a major shock to learn that Mister Miracle and Big Barda will be the focus of the New Gods movie, considering one of the most critically acclaimed DC Comics from the last year came from Tom King and Mitch Gerads’ Mister Miracle series.

It’s unclear if the movie will be set in the current iteration of DC’s shared movie universe, though a lot has already been set up through films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. We’ve already seen the forces of Apokolips, the Parademons, Mother Boxes, and the New God Steppenwolf.

But as with all other DC Films projects, we can’t count the chickens before they hatch. Warner Bros. plans for those movies tend to leak out more than usual, and not every project in development makes it to the silver screen. Films like Booster Gold, Nightwing, Deathstroke Cyborg, Green Lantern Corps, and many more have all been revealed in some capacity, while most have since been shelved.

Hopefully we’ll earn more about Warner Bros. and DC’s plans for a New Gods movie very soon.