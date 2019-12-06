New Justice League Still Reveals Batman on a Horse in the Snyder Cut

Clay Staub, a regular Zack Snyder collaborator who served as the aerial second assistant director on the Justice League shoot, shared a new image of Batman (Ben Affleck) sitting on horseback. It seems to be from his journey to find Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the film, and as fans have noted, looks and feels more like the Seven Samurai-inspired journey into the wilderness that Snyder had teased for Batman, rather than the fairly perfunctory “getting the gang together” sequence that ended up in the theatrical cut of Justice League when it was released just over two years ago with major changes made to the original film by Joss Whedon.

Staub is the latest in an ongoing parade of actors, crew members, and even studio executives to throw their social media voice behind releasing Snyder’s vision of the Justice League film. On the two-year anniversary of the film’s release, almost every key player in the cast tweeted about it, and really so far it only appears to be Superman actor Henry Cavill who is reluctant to publicly call for the film’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check the image out below.

The journey to find a Legend is never easy but the fog will lift someday and the truth shall be discovered.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Z4ykKtiLvB — Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) December 4, 2019

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.