New Peacemaker Posters Reveal The Main Characters

HBO Max has released a new series of posters for Peacemaker, the upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff featuring John Cena in the title role. The series will combine a number of returning characters from The Suicide Squad and a few new characters, including the DC antihero Vigilante and a mysterious character played by Riverdale killer Lochlyn Munro. The series is being promoted similarly to The Suicide Squad; it looks to be an ultra-violent superhero black comedy. More specifically, a workplace comedy…with the workplace being Task Force X. So like any workplace comedy, you need the wacky coworkers to make the lead character really stand out.

The posters feature Cena’s Peacemaker alongside Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), John Economos (Steve Agee), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). Oh, and Eagly, the CGI eagle.

You can see the posters below, DC, because it looks like HBO Max deleted their own tweet.

Chill out, the boss is here 👀 Chukwudi Iwuji calls the shots in @DCpeacemaker, streaming January 13 on @hbomax. #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/m1g1zRG0Te — DC (@DCOfficial) December 16, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The series debuts Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.