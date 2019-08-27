New Ruby Rose Batwoman Poster Released

The CW has released the official key art for the upcoming, first season of Batwoman, the latest DC adaptation to be part of the “Arrowverse” of shared TV series, which also includes Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The poster, which you can see below, features Ruby Rose in costume as Batwoman, along with the series’ tagline, “Her time is now.”

The series will begin before the events of “Elseworlds,” last year’s crossover event in which Rose debuted her take on the character. By the time “Crisis on Infinite Earths” happens in December of this year, the series will have caught up with the other shows, and it seems likely that Batwoman will share the screen with other heroes of the Arrowverse more than one more time after the Crisis.

“I think the pilot was more enjoyable [than “Elseworlds”] because I knew what I was doing,” Rose told ComicBook.com with a laugh. “I had a script, I had a backstory, I knew roughly with [showrunner Caroline Dries] where the season would go if we were to be picked up. The crossover was a nightmare — only because you’ve got these poor actors who are also shooting their own shows and in their time off, they’re scheduling to come into the crossover. I had no idea what I was doing. I mean, I did, to the best of my ability with what I had, but I really just had the comics I had read, a rough idea from Caroline which ones we would be taking from, a little bit about what we would potentially be doing in a pilot but no script, and a costume. So I was definitely thrown into the deep end and It was really just meant to be a mysterious introduction that really didn’t give too much away. But I think if you’re going to base the show on the crossover…I mean, do that, because you probably don’t have as high expectations as when you watch the show because you didn’t get to see that much of Batwoman. You didn’t get to see anything of Kate Kane compared to what you see when you watch the show. It’s really very different.”

The first lesbian superhero to star in her own series, Batwoman was first introduced during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover series and has long been considered a lock to earn a full series order, especially after positive reception of Ruby Rose’s take on the hero. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW in October. The series will take the Sundays at 8 p.m. ET slot currently held by Supergirl, with Supergirl moving to the 9 p.m. ET slot immediately following. Are you excited for Batwoman? What do you think about this first trailer for the series? Let us know in the comments below.