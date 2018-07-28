‘Nightwing’ and ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Director Chris McKay Deletes Twitter

In the wake of Disney cutting ties with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after old jokes about pedophilia and transphobia resurfaced, many people in the public eye are culling their social media accounts. But one superhero movie director might have walked away from social media entirely.

Chris McKay, who is currently developing a Nightwing movie and directed The LEGO Batman Movie, deleted his Twitter account entirely. McKay would previously provide status updates on the aforementioned film focusing on Dick Grayson, but that might be a thing of the past.

It should be stated that Gunn’s firing is not related to McKay deleting his Twitter account. It could be that he realized the social media site is a garbage fire and not worth his time, or maybe he was actually a bot and was deleted in the company’s attempt to curb fake users. WHO KNOWS?

It is interesting timing, especially after Rian Johnson deleted his Twitter history, which he later explained after a blog posted about it with a leading headline.

“No official directive at all, and I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted anything that bad. But it’s nine years of stuff written largely off the cuff as ephemera, if trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a ‘why not?’ move,” Johnson wrote on his account.

Gunn was cognizant of his prior actions in a response to Disney’s choice to remove him from his directing duties, owning up to his words.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” Gunn wrote. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Again, there is nothing that indicates McKay made a similar move except for the timing of it. McKay was not afraid to answer the many questions from fans he received about his plans for Nightwing.

Perhaps he’ll reveal his reasons for leaving the social media site in the future, but for now, don’t expect any revelations for your pressing Nightwing queries.

Nightwing has no release date at this point, but fans can see Dick Grayson in the upcoming Titans series on DC Universe, which will debut later this year.