Nightwing Wants You to Know That He’s Super Fast in Another Hilarious GEGGHEAD Video

The guys at GEGGHEAD have been releasing tons of fun content lately, especially funny videos that will appeal to any DC fan with a sense of humor. Last month, Freddie Prinze Jr. dropped a Fast AF video of him portraying Deathstroke and Jon Lee Brody just released a Nightwing rebuttal.

"In case you didn't know....#Nightwing is #FastAF!," Brody wrote on Instagram.

The video, which drops some deep cut references like Bludhaven and Agent 37, can also be viewed on GEGGHEAD's Facebook page.

"I know a thing or two about being fast," Nightwing proclaims in the sketch. Be sure to watch the entire thing, because there's an incredibly charming cartwheel at the end.

Prinze Jr. was quick to comment on Brody's post, rebuking Nightwing's claims.

"Fool you ain't as fast as Deathstroke!!!," he wrote.

"Challenge accepted," Brody replied.

GEGGHEAD is full of fun content like this. The group was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and focuses on "Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!"

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke with Comicbook.com about the video and what GEGGHEAD has in store for its audience.

"This is Nightwing's rebuttal to Deathstroke and Joker claiming to be fast," he said. "It'll be an ongoing series so you never know who will show up to show off their FastAFness."

When it comes to Nightwing, Brody is a long time fan, saying he "always loved" the character.

You can watch him play Nightwing in multiple GEGGHEAD videos, including the recent Super Stakeouts sketch that featured Prinze Jr. as Red Hood.

They have ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool, and tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody's latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

What other DC characters would you like to see run Fast AF?

