Nightwing and Red Hood Run with Indiana Jones, Rocky, and More in New GEGGHEAD Video

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody are at it again! The co-creators of GEGGHEAD enjoy making hilarious sketches as DC’s Red Hood and Nightwing, and their latest Batman-inspired video takes them on a journey through some of pop culture’s best running scenes.

In the video, we get a taste of The Lion King, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Forrest Gump, Rocky II, Get Out, The Flash, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GEGGHEAD was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and features ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool. They also have tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

Brody spoke to Comicbook.com about the video, sharing what inspired the latest GEGGHEAD content.

“Freddie and I are always kicking ideas around. We were talking one night and figured why not give Nightwing and Red Hood the 1966 treatment?,” he shared.

“I wanted to use iconic running scenes. Rocky II, Lion King, Tom Cruise (who’s in a class all his own with running) and then add a ridiculousness to it by giving it the 1966 treatment,” he explained.

He also gave some insight into the animation at the beginning of the video.

“The animation and title card at the top was actually done by my good friend David M. Jones. He’s a total G when it comes to animations. He did one called Arrow 66 and recently he did one for SHAZAM. He did stuff for me on Office Uprising and other GEGGHEAD stuff as well. Legit talent!,” Brody shared.

Office Uprising is an action/comedy/horror film Brody executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

We also asked Brody what his favorite movie clip from the video is, and it turns out he’s a big horror fan.

“I like the use of Get Out because I love horror but also if you watch closely you’ll see that Nightwing is looking the wrong way during that segment,” he answered. “It’s funny, because I definitely embodied Burt Ward and Freddie embodied Adam West in the run styles. But it wasn’t really planned, it just happened.”

GEGGHEAD has graced us with plenty Red Hood and Nightwing content, including stakeouts that involve the characters arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys.

“And yes there’s more to come!,” Brody concluded.

You can check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube page.