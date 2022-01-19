Nightwing Trends As Fans Rave About Latest Comic Run

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo’s Nightwing continues this week with Nightwing #88, and fans are loving every bit of it. In fact, the comic is getting so much chatter online, Dick Grayson himself started to trend Tuesday evening. Applause can be found for both the aforementioned creators, with fans loving the combination of Taylor’s scripting and Reondon’s larger-than-life action pieces.

The series will continue next month with Nightwing #89, which will feature a crossover with ol’ Supes himself.

“Superman/Nightwing crossover! Years ago, when Robin took his first uncertain steps away from Batman as his own hero, Superman stepped in and offered Dick Grayson crucial advice, support, and a name: Nightwing,” DC’s synopsis for the book reads. “Now it’s time for Nightwing to return the favor. To be concluded in Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 in March!”

Nightwing #88 is now available wherever comics are sold.