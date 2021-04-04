Batwoman Isn’t Airing a New Episode Tonight

✖

Season 2 of The CW's Batwoman has been a wild ride thus far. The first half of the season has seen the death of Kate Kane, the rise of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the new Batwoman, a new threat in the form of Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai) and not to mention a bunch of other new and terrifying villains, but there's also the reveal that despite what the Kane family and allies have been told, Kate is actually still alive (with Krypton star Wallis Day taking over the role from Ruby Rose). It's a lot of moving parts for the action-packed series, but fans hoping to see what's next for Gotham's heroes will have to wait another week. A new episode of Batwoman is not airing this week.

Instead of a new episode of Batwoman, on Sunday, April 4th The CW is airing two back-to-back episodes of World's Funniest Animals beginning at 8/7c. That will be followed by two back-to-back episodes of Masters of Illusion beginning at 9/8c. Batwoman will return next Sunday, April 11th and when the series does return, it will see Batwoman working even harder to take down Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and while the official synopsis for the episode "Time Off For Good Behavior" doesn't directly indicate anything about Kate Kane, we do know that as the season continues, Ryan's confidence will be tested when Kate does return.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in a recent interview. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full-heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the latter part of season two."

You can check out the synopsis for "Time Off For Good Behavior" below!

"CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD - As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Time Off For Good Behavior" will air on April 11th.