Peacemaker Actor Nhut Le Reveals Judomaster Easter Egg Hidden in Musical Opening

Peacemaker is easily one of the most talked about new television series and four episodes in, fans are loving the James Gunn created HBO Max series. They are also continuing to love the show’s opening credits which features the cast of the series in a hilarious dance number to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It”. They’re opening credits you don’t skip each week and now Nhut Le Nhut Le is revealing an Easter Egg within that dance opening that many have missed that involves his character, Judomaster.

In an interview with The Direct, Le explained he initially learned different pieces of the dance routine because they weren’t certain exactly how much Judomaster would be included before they settled the idea to “do something special with him”. As fans know, the dance number sees Judomaster end up on Peacemaker’s (John Cena) shoulders after a gymnastic finale move, but that’s not the “special” thing. Turns out, if you watch carefully, Judomaster is peeking around during the whole dance in an imitation of “Judomaster [always] stalking Peacemaker.”

“If you look closely throughout the dance, Judomaster peaks out at certain parts of the wall, and not a lot of people have noticed that. So, unless you’re looking for it, you won’t really see it. And so, the mood of that is that Judomaster is always stalking Peacemaker.”

Time to go back and re-watch that musical opening for sure, but Le’s details really illustrate how well-thought out the opening credits are and there’s still more to discover about them. Gunn previously noted that there is a hidden meaning in the choreography, something that will become more clear once all eight episodes of Peacemaker have aired.

“One of the fun things that you’ll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode,” Gunn teased. “I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don’t — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story. You’ll see as our story gets darker, and deeper, and more sad, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So, it’s interesting to see in that way.”

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

