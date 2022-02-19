Peacemaker Finale Originally Had Batman and Cyborg Included

Peacemaker’s finale originally had both Batman and Cyborg a part of the Justice League Easter egg. Fans of the show were massively surprised when most of the team turned up at the end of the last episode. However, a lot of DCEU fans had some thoughts when Batman and Cyborg were not a part of the ensemble. However, now posts online seem to indicate that there were plans to have them be there for the big “save.” A reveal like this only invites more questions as the path forward for Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher’s versions of these characters absolutely seems murky at this point. The Batman actor seems done with the role at this point. Fisher’s ongoing situation with Warner Bros. would indicate that Cyborg won’t be gracing screens in live-action at the moment. But, DC Comics fans are running wild on social media right now.

Actor Matt Turner explained his situation,”After that epic #peacemaker finale I can finally post this. Sadly I(& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only @jamesgunn& @warnerbrosentertainment know that. While it’s disappointing to be scrubbed out, this was still a blast, and a dream come true to wear the suit!!! Big thanks to everyone involved!!”

Earlier this week, director James Gunn talked to Variety about the choice to have just Wonder Woman, The Flash, Superman, and Aquaman present. “I don’t know what I can – there are reasons for it, but I’m actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are,” the filmmaker admitted. “It might have to do with future stuff.”

He even went so far as to say, “I really thought it was going to be just Jason. And Ezra was more like the extra thing because I found that he was interested in doing it.”

Here’s how HBO Max describes Peacemaker: “PEACEMAKER follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max. A second season has been announced for the smash hit DC Comics series.

