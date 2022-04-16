Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo in Honor of Japan Release

Peacemaker premiered in the United States at the beginning of the year, and now it’s finally time for folks in Japan to enjoy the DC series. The show follows John Cena’s character after the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and fans are already hyped about the announcement of a second season. Today, Gunn took to social media to promote the show’s release in Japan, and he shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of Cena with a classroom full of kids.

“#Peacemaker is out in #Japan today! Check it out on @unextjp_official NOW! 🕊🧜‍♂️🇯🇵,” Gunn wrote. He also shared a Japanese poster on Twitter. You can view both posts below:

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee ( John Economos) as well as a Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) cameo. While many members of Task Force X did not survive the events of The Suicide Squad, the movie’s end credits revealed that Weasel (Sean Gunn) actually made it out alive. This week, one fan told Gunn that they hope Weasel will show up in Peacemaker‘s second season, and the director gave an exciting reply.

“I can’t promise this. BUT… I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Weasel,” Gunn teased.

As for Gunn’s future with DC, the director was recently a guest of podcaster Neil Vagg ahead of Peacemaker’s UK premiere. Vagg released a snippet of their discussion, where Gunn ended the conversation by referencing the possibility of a third DC project in development. They started by talking about where the Season 1 finale leaves Peacemaker, along with his relationships with Emilia Harcourt, other members of the team, and his villainous father played by Robert Patrick. “I know where it goes emotionally and we’re figuring out the plot stuff,” Gunn teased about Season 2. “Frankly, I’m working on another DC thing, and maybe another one. So we’ve got a couple of different things we’re trying to balance with the story.”

Peacemaker is available to stream on HBO Max in the United States and on U-NEXT in Japan.