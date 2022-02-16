Peacemaker Season 2 Announced By HBO Max

James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker would be getting a second season on HBO Max today. Over the course of the first season, fans really grew to like John Cena’s boisterous vigilante. Clearly that strong fan reaction did something for the HBO brass as they signaled their intent to keep rocking with the band of misfits in a second season. On Twitter, the creator announced the news to almost universal applause. When Peacemaker was announced, a lot of people wondered why Cena’s character would be the one from The Suicide Squad that got a miniseries. But, after the first episode hit the streaming service, it all became very clear. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below.

Gunn wrote, “That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1494020020980097024?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Series star John Cena also shared his excitement about the news on social media. “Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season [2]. I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series,” the WWE legend wrote.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

Here’s how HBO Max describes Peacemaker: “PEACEMAKER follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Peacemaker is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Are you excited to see more Peacemaker? Let us know down in the comments below!