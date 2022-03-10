John Cena’s Peacemaker Gets a UK Streaming Date

Peacemaker debuted in the United States on HBO Max in January, and it came to an end after eight episodes. While many folks are already hyped about the announcement of a second season, some DC fans around the globe have yet to see the series. If you’re living in the UK and still waiting to see The Suicide Squad spin-off, you’re in luck! James Gunn took to Twitter today to reveal that Peacemaker is coming to the UK later this month.

“The wait is over UK. We’ve heard you and I’m thrilled to announce #Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW,” Gunn wrote. “That’s March 22, 2022 to be exact! #Peacemaker @skytv @NOW” You can check out the posts below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1501561334625759232?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

In addition to the news of more Peacemaker, Gunn also just annouced his engagement to Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on the show. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Holland spoke about reprising her role from The Suicide Squad.

“Oh gosh. I feel like I’m going to sound like a broken record, but I was just so excited to explore everything about her,” Holland shared. “I think I was excited to explore her flaws and her strengths, but probably the thing I was most excited about was the physicality of the role because I’d never really gotten to really dive into a role that was so physical in any of my past work, so getting to go to all of the fight training and the stunt training and work with the incredible stunt team. John Cena’s stunt double, Spencer, I worked with him tirelessly. He was constantly standing in for whatever actor I was going to be working with. And he was just great. And my stunt double, Yulia, was incredible. I love her so much. She makes me look so badass on this show. But yes, so probably the physicality and the fights and shooting the guns and all of that stuff.”

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.