Peter Capaldi May Have Revealed Details on His Suicide Squad Role

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn is taking on a beloved DC Comics property with his next film, and he’s amassed quite an impressive ensemble of stars. The Suicide Squad will feature the return of Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and others from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film, along with new additions Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and potentially John Cena. Perhaps the most intriguing addition to the roster is Peter Capaldi, best known for his role as the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who. He’s already a massive fan-favorite, so folks are excited to see him join what will likely be a wild adventure of a movie, but there still hasn’t been any word as to who he will be playing.

With characters like Polka-Dot Man and King Shark coming to The Suicide Squad, there’s no telling what zany, little-known characters Gunn will add to the lineup. However, we do know that Capaldi’s role will likely require some makeup and prosthetics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a panel at Fan Expo Canada 2019 in Toronto late last month, Capaldi appeared on stage with a nearly-bald haircut, a vast departure from his usual style. One of the fans attending the Q&A asked the actor if he could enlighten them on why he had to shave his head.

“No I can’t,” Capaldi replied. “I hope it’s going to come back. At the moment, I can’t tell you. Not because I don’t want to tell you, but because I’m not allowed to tell you. But I’m going to be completely bald. So they started it because they had to do some prosthetics, so they had to take my hair back. And I said, ‘Could you leave a little bit because I’m going to Toronto? And I wanna look good for the people there.’ So they left a little bit and we did some head casts and stuff. And then I came here, but when I go home it’s gonna go again, all the way.”

This panel took place not long before Capaldi was revealed to be a part of The Suicide Squad‘s cast. There’s no actual confirmation that this is the specific role he’s talking about, but the timing seems to match up pretty perfectly. Plus, it’s hard to imagine many other projects that would require Capaldi to don prosthetics on his entire head.

Who do you think Peter Capaldi is playing in The Suicide Squad? Give us your best guess in the comments!

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 5, 2021.