‘Preacher’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals New Characters

The first Preacher Season 3 teaser has officially been released and offers a first look at several key characters and one important location from the comics set to make their television debuts.

This is the “Angelville” teaser. Angelville is an important part of the Preacher mythology as it is the home of Jesse Custer’s deranged family. Members of that family can be seen in the teaser, including Betty Buckley as Gran’ma, Jeremy Childs as Jody, and Colin Cunningham as TC.

Also featured in the teaser are leads Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, Ruth Negga as Tulip O’Hare, and Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy, as well as Ian Coletti as Arseface, Graham McTavish as the Saint of Killers, Pip Torrens as Herr Starr, Julie Ann Emery as Featherstone, Malcolm Barrett as Hoover, Noah Taylor as Adolf Hitler, and Jonny Coyne as Allfather D’Aronique.

D’Aronique also seems to be holding a photo or painting of the inbred descendant of Jesus Christ whom the Grail is charged to protect.

Preacher is based on the Vertigo Comics series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. The series follows Jesse Custer after he becomes possessed by a heavenly creature on the run who grants him the power of The Word, which compels anyone who hears Custer’s commands to obey. When Custer discovers that God Himself is missing from heaven, he hits the road with his outlaw love Tulip and vampire friend Cassidy to find the Lord and meets all kinds of bizarre and deranged threats along the way. One is the Saint of Killers, an unstoppable killing machine released from Hell for the express purpose of stopping Jesse’s quest.

Preacher Season 3 will see Jesse and friends going up against the secret society known as The Grail as well as Jesse’s grandmother and the matriarch of the fanatical L’Angelle family

Preacher was developed for television by Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Catlin acts as showrunner for the series. The series debuted on AMC in 2016 with 10 episodes filmed in New Mexico. The series was renewed for a 13-episode second season in 2017, which saw production and the show’s setting move to New Orleans. The series has returned to New Orleans for its third season.

Goldberg and Rogen are working on an adaptation of another irreverent Garth Ennis Series, The Boys, for Amazon Studios.

Preacher returns to AMC on June 24th.