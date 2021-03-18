Quentin Tarantino Comments on the Justice League Snyder Cut

✖

Quentin Tarantino has been making headlines lately between his press tour for the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book and buying the historic Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. The director has hit a lot of topics during his various interviews, talking about everything from Bury Reynolds' death to stirring up an old controversy surrounding the portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During a recent chat with CinemaBlend's podcast, Reel Blend, Tarantino was asked about Zack Snyder's Justice League and the director said he was interested in seeing the Snyder Cut.

"Well, I haven’t seen it because I don’t have HBO Max, but that’s something I would like to see. I never saw it when it was at the theaters, but I’d be kind of curious to see this four-hour, you know, his original version on that. No, I actually thought that was really groovy. And I actually thought the fans were really groovy, the fact they kept persisting on it, and everything," Tarantino said. You can listen to the clip in the tweet below:

During a recent visit to Real Time with Bill Maher, Tarantino confirmed once again that he plans for his next film to be his last. Maher asked why Tarantino would want to give up filmmaking while at "the top of [his] game." Tarantino replied, "That’s why I want to quit."

"I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better. I still have another one to go. I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, not as many as other people, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have. Every single solitary thing I have."

As for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you can check out HBO Max's official description below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.