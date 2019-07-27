Quentin Tarantino Says Burt Reynolds Died Happy, Reveals What He Was Doing Final Night Alive

✖

It's only fitting that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got his name from entertainment, previously confirming to EW that his mother chose the name in part because of Burt Reynolds' character in the TV series Gunsmoke. The Oscar winner had never collaborated with the actor before but was set to amend that with his ninth feature film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was tapped to play a part in the film but tragically passed away before filming could begin. Speaking in a new interview, the director opened up about Reynolds' working with him prior to his death saying that he died happy.

"I got a chance to rehearse with him," Tarantino told CBS Sunday Morning. "I'm officially the last role he played because he came to the script reading so that was his last acting. Not only that but the night he died, what he was doing before he passed on was he was running lines with his assistant. That's like sad and beautiful at the same time....He was so happy. I can honestly say he died happy. I'm not saying he died happy because of me, but he was happy, he was definitely happy when he passed on."

Reynolds had signed on to play George Spahn in the movie, the owner of Spahn Movie Ranch where Charles Manson and his acolytes were living prior to their murder spree. He was replaced in the film by frequent Tarantino collaborator Bruce Dern.

Tarantino is back on the press circuit these days promoting his new book, a novelization of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In the text, the events of the film was remixed along with some brand new story bits about the characters and settings, with things even going beyond the conclusion of the film in some parts.

The filmmaker has also reiterated his previous talking point about his upcoming tenth movie being his final film before he retires to focus solely on writing.

"No I don't have a clue (what the new movie will be)," Tarantino confirmed. "If I had to guess, I would think Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is sort of the epic at the end of the career. If I had to guess I would think the tenth film would be more epilogue-y....It's just not an epic, you've told the big story and then there's the little thing at the end."

(Cover Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)