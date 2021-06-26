Quentin Tarantino Considered Rebooting Reservoir Dogs for Final Film

✖

Quentin Tarantino is a director known for helming an array of famous flicks ranging from Pulp Fiction to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Currently, the director is promoting his upcoming book, a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel. Tarantino recently paid a visit to Real Time with Bill Maher and talked about his book and well as his long-rumored final film. For a while now, Tarantino has said that his tenth movie will be his last, and it appears he's still sticking to that plan. He even revealed that he considered making his last movie a reboot of his first film, Reservoir Dogs.

"That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing," Tarantino shared while adding, "I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it." The director also went on to explain why he still plans to retire after his tenth movie. Maher asked why Tarantino would want to give up filmmaking while at "the top of [his] game." Tarantino replied, "That’s why I want to quit."

"I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better. I still have another one to go. I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, not as many as other people, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have. Every single solitary thing I have."

"Don Siegel, if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones," he added, referring to the poorly-received films Jinxed and Rough Cut.

While Tarantino's final film is still undecided, many are also wondering about his long-rumored Star Trek movie, which may or may not have counted as his last film. There have been many different updates about the film with the last reports coming in at the end of 2020. In August, it was reported that Tarantino had dropped out of the project, which had been described as "Pulp Fiction in space." However, Tarantino did say he expects Paramount to push forward without him. "I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it," he said. "It's a good idea. They should definitely do it, and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut."

