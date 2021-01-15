Regina King Fans Celebrate Watchmen Star’s 50th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Regina King! The actor most recently known for playing Angela Abar in Watchmen turned 50 on January 15th. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor is having a pretty exciting day. Not only is it King's birthday, but her new movie, One Night in Miami, just dropped on Amazon Prime. The film marks the first feature film directed by King, who is already getting Oscar buzz. Currently, the movie has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of King's special day, many people have taken so social media to celebrate her life and career.
From movie roles such as Jerry Maguire and If Beale Street Could Talk to television roles like American Crime and The Leftovers, there are many memorable King moments to discuss on her birthday. In fact, she has over 50 acting credits to her name. After you check out some of the lovely tweets from fans and fellow celebrities below, tell us your favorite King role in the comments!
Reese Has Spoken
Celebrating my wonderful, dynamic, talented friend, @ReginaKing! 💫Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright!— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 15, 2021
Time to Celebrate
HAPPY #ReginaKing DAY! https://t.co/nClbcpEui2— Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) January 15, 2021
Love From Jackée Harry
Happy birthday to my amazingly talented friend, @ReginaKing!
Watch her directorial film debut #OneNightInMiami on Amazon Prime. It’s a conversation worth stepping in on.
So, so proud. xox pic.twitter.com/rsaZHOvjSA— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 15, 2021
A Day For Kings
So I heard that it’s this King’s birthday, too. Happy birthday, @ReginaKing. You are blazing trails. Thank you. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/snjA7JGeL6— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2021
"Magnificent"
✨happy birthday to the extraordinaire, award winning, and magnificent regina king!✨ pic.twitter.com/LWBKizq87r— sister night fan account✨ (@octavehippie) January 15, 2021
Friendly Photos
Happy birthday @ReginaKing 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/u8LjmVP952— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) January 15, 2021
The Range
Happy 50th Birthday to the legendary Regina King pic.twitter.com/gjlfKkV3Z1— chu (@chuuzus) January 15, 2021
Her Power
regina king’s directorial debut dropping on her birthday............. powerful— hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) January 15, 2021
"Wow"
Wow today is @ReginaKing’s birthday too https://t.co/GZXH0Ijifs— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 15, 2021
Throwback
Happy birthday Regina King 👑 50! pic.twitter.com/9hGulLrDHI— 247 Live Culture (@247LC) January 15, 2021
To All Who Celebrate
Happy Regina King day to all 👑 pic.twitter.com/PpQd6nK2zr— Mehek Seyid (@whatthemehek) January 15, 2021
Finally, a Montage
In celebration of @ReginaKing’s birthday (and the release of her directorial debut, #OneNightInMiami), we take a look at her versatile acting career. Which role is your favorite? https://t.co/i38pLmMoiG pic.twitter.com/LR4HZ5cLST— IMDb (@IMDb) January 15, 2021