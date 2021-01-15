Regina King Fans Celebrate Watchmen Star’s 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Regina King! The actor most recently known for playing Angela Abar in Watchmen turned 50 on January 15th. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor is having a pretty exciting day. Not only is it King's birthday, but her new movie, One Night in Miami, just dropped on Amazon Prime. The film marks the first feature film directed by King, who is already getting Oscar buzz. Currently, the movie has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of King's special day, many people have taken so social media to celebrate her life and career.

From movie roles such as Jerry Maguire and If Beale Street Could Talk to television roles like American Crime and The Leftovers, there are many memorable King moments to discuss on her birthday. In fact, she has over 50 acting credits to her name. After you check out some of the lovely tweets from fans and fellow celebrities below, tell us your favorite King role in the comments!