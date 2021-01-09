Watchmen Star Regina King Celebrates One Night In Miami Theatrical Release with Alamo Drafthouse

✖

Watchmen star Regina King celebrated the release of One Night in Miami with Alamo Drafthouse. The film had been greatly anticipated heading into the last quarter of 2020. King’s story centers on Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown meeting to discuss their lives. It’s a fictionalized account of the night Ali prevailed over Sonny Liston to capture the world championship in a stunner. Alamo sent out a tweet to commemorate a limited release for fans who want to see the spectacle in theaters. King sounds excited for more fans to get the chance to see her project. The reviews have been very good so far, and unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has limited some of the exposure for the project. With this availability, more people will be able to see the movie. Check out her tweet down below.

All throughout 2020, people referred to how Watchmen actually resonated differently after the civil unrest of the summer. The star spoke a little bit about that.

Wow-wizzle! So I fell in love with @alamodrafthouse when I was in Austin shooting American Crime. Seeing this just warmed my heart Thank you Alamo Drafthouse for supporting #OneNightInMiami https://t.co/sGNcAhTBvr — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 9, 2021

“You have people who are watching it for the first time during the pandemic, after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and being more aware of the history of police brutality, violence against Black Americans, and so they are receiving it through a different lens,” King shared. “Their wow is, ‘I can’t believe this show is right on time’ … it’s kind of like an anthropology study in many ways.”

She also made sure to thank all the cast and crew for their work after the show’s massive run at the Emmys.

"I just wanted to take another moment to say thank you. Thank you to the incredible Watchmen fans. You rode hard for us and it could not be more appreciated. Playing Sister Night, Angela Abar, was just a singular expense. Words cannot really express what playing her meant to me, but she would not have been as amazing without an incredible support system, and incredible cast.”

She continued, “Yahya Abdul-Mateen, I love you, man. I love my castmates, I wish I could name every single one of you: Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Don Johnson, Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and the list goes on and on and on and on. This is just crazy times we’re in, but I wish I could name every single background actor to every camera operator to every VFX artist that worked on this show, and everyone in between."

