Robert Downey Jr. Is Excited to See Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Though he’s finished with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or is he??), Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t given up on going to the theater to see comic book movies. While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Downey revealed which upcoming movie he’s interested in seeing and it comes from none other than Marvel’s Distinguished Competition. While speaking about how many actors have played some of the various heroes on the big screen, the subject of Batman came up with Downey himself bringing up Matt Reeves’ upcoming film and citing actor Robert Pattinson‘s portrayal as something he’s excited for.

“I want to see what Pattinson does,” RDJ said. “I like that guy.”

Pattinson and Downey Jr. only share one credit together, the 2010 direct-to-video feature Love & Distrust. Unfortunately the pair didn’t share any scenes together as the film was a collection of shorts, with the two not appearing in the same segments. It’s unclear if the pair have ever met and swapped stories about starring in major franchises, or if Downey’s interest is just admiration for his fellow actor.

Luckily for all of us and Downey, Pattinson has already given a few clues to what he intends to bring to the character. The 33-year-old actor previously said he hopes to bring his signature intensity to the character of Bruce Wayne, though some of that depends on the film’s rating.

“The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he told Empire Magazine. “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

Pattison has also spoken before about what drew him to the role of Batman, saying: “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.” He goes on to say that the role has a “power… everyone is attracted to it. It’s an unidentifiable thing.’

“I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

Filming on The Batman is now underway. The film is directed by Reeves, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard are also set to appear in undisclosed roles.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.