5 Marvel Heroes Who Would Make DC’s Justice League Even Better

The Justice League is one of, if not the single biggest, superhero teams in the world. At the very least, no one can debate that they are the peak of DC’s brand of heroism. The Justice League represents the greatest coalition of heroes that DC can produce, being a team of the highest echelon of what it means to be a hero. Even then, the team is constantly changing, adding to its ranks, and evolving. From the original seven members to the gargantuan Justice League Unlimited, every incarnation of the Justice League stands for the ideals of heroism that DC’s greatest strive to embody. To be in the Justice League is to prove that you’re a true hero.

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To that end, imagine a world where the Justice League didn’t stop at the borders of Earth, or even the borders of their dimension. Today, we’re doing just that by looking at five Marvel heroes who would be right at home on DC’s number one superhero team. These five all bring something unique to their role, and each meshes with the Justice League in a different, but equally interesting, way. These heroes can make the Justice League even better than it already is, so, without further ado, let’s jump right into these Marvel Justice Leaguers.

5) Silver Surfer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Let’s start with Galactus’s most famous Herald, the Silver Surfer. Norrin Radd gave us his freedom to the Planet Eater to spare his homeworld, serving as the one responsible for seeking new worlds for Galactus to consume. After defying his master to save the Earth, the Silver Surfer became a hero who would often travel the stars, experiencing all the life he once would have never had the chance to. The Silver Surfer, despite his occupation, truly has a pure heart and soul, with a kindness and nobleness that few beings in any universe could hope to match.

He would make a fantastic Justice Leaguer on three different levels. For one, his arrival brings the inherent threat of Galactus, and seeing the JL battle the cosmic titan would be incredible. For two, his pure heart and heroism would make him a perfect match, where he could bounce off the other heroes and inspire just as powerfully as Superman and Batman do. His story is one of redemption, and the League is missing a major hero who embodies that as he does. Finally, his connection to the broader cosmos could open the door for all kinds of stories. The JL certainly has this, but it’s more adjacent to them, rather than central as it is with the Surfer.

4) Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is the face of Marvel. It’s impossible to imagine Marvel without the Wall-Crawler, who became their most popular property by a country mile. He was an immediate success back in the ’60s, and even today he’s Marvel’s number one resident hero. His story is simple, but so effective, imparting lessons about responsibility and resilience to his readers every month. Spider-Man faces constant adversity, but that never stops him from doing the right thing, even when he wants to, and that’s the hallmark of a true hero, which makes him perfect for the Justice League.

If any Marvel character would join the JL, it would have to be Spidey. Not just because of his popularity, but because of how seamlessly he would fit in. his jovial yet incredibly smart personality would bounce perfectly off of the generally more serious but light main cast of Leaguers. Just seeing Spider-Man working alongside Superman and Batman would be indescribably awesome. The Justice League is definitely bigger than the neighborhood Spider-Man is used to, but he, along with Batman, could be the grounding force the team needs, keeping things heroic on the streets as much as they are in the Watchtower.

3) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wanda doesn’t have the same reputation as our previous two entrants. In fact, many fans see her as a villain waiting to happen, given how she once went crazy and nearly destroyed the world. However, the Scarlet Witch has come a long way since House of M. She’s mastered her magical powers and become the one true master of the mystic arts as the new Sorcerer Supreme. With her position, she works to bring magic ot everyday people in small ways, while also defending the world from threats only she could. Wanda has become a truly redeemed hero who has mastered herself and her position for everyone’s benefit.

The Scarlet Witch joining the JL could be the major shift she needs to finally shake off her villainous past. The Justice League, meanwhile, could definitely use a magic expert like her. They have Doctor Fate and Zatanna, but the former is more of a JSA hero, and the latter isn’t a mainstay on the team, either. The Scarlet Witch is as much a teacher as she is a hero, and she could be the true central voice that DC’s magic lacks. Heck, Zatanna is currently taking on the role of what is effectively DC’s Sorcerer Supreme. Imagine if someone with that experience joined already.

2) Thing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Thing is one-fourth of Marvel’s First Family, being the rock-headed, soft-hearted bruiser of the Fantastic Four. Unlike his fellow Four, he isn’t a scientist. He was just a pilot who found himself trapped in a monstrous new form, and though it took him a long time to learn to live with himself, he did. More than that, he thrived. Benjamin Grim is the heart of the FF, being the grounding element that reminds them what normal people need and think. He’s also a symbol of pure kindness and determination. No matter the tragedy, the Thing will just shrug and keep on moving. There’s no weight he cannot bear.

The Thing would make a fantastic addition because he is both a powerhouse and fills a role that no other Justice Leaguer really does. No one else suffers so much from their form but faces it with such an infectious optimism. Just seeing him bounce off heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman would be worth the price of admission alone. He also brings his unique insights as an adventurer, where he sees the world in such a different way than most heroes. His special style of solving problems, even when he decides just to clobber, makes him a candidate like no other.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel, there’s no greater inspiration than Captain America. He was one of the world’s first superheroes, and when he was thought to have died, he served as the ideal that everyone looked up to. When he came back to a world that had changed more than he could have imagined, he kept on being exactly that. Steve Rogers is an incorruptible soul, able to face all manner of evil and stare back with a simple, heroic defiance. He will never allow evil to reign, always looking towards a better path and leading nearly every hero in Marvel down it.

There’s no greater symbol of Marvel’s heroism than Cap, and that’s what would make him joining the Justice League so interesting. His heroism is just as inspiring as anyone’s in DC, but it’s also uniquely Marvel. He would mesh perfectly with the Justice League, but also come in as a soldier in a war, not the pure heroes that the JL typically are. It would be so unique but so natural at the same time. The greatest showing of Marvel’s heroes teaming up with DC’s number one heroic team would be worth it no matter what.

These Marvel heroes could definitely improve the Justice League, but who do you think would be a perfect match? Let us know in the comments below!