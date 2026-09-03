Supergirl’s HBO Max Premiere Date Confirmed, Making the Full DCU Easier to Stream Than Ever

The DCU had a rocky start in 2026 when Supergirl flew into theaters. Though the highly anticipated second feature film in this larger cinematic universe had a lot of hype behind it ahead of time, thanks to adapting a beloved comic book and the tease of Milly Alcock’s version of the character in last year’s Superman, it’s perhaps not too out of line to describe the movie’s arrival as being like a wet towel falling on the floor. Not only did Supergirl arrive to divisive reviews, but a total drubbing at the box office, marking one of the lowest-grossing DC movies in years.

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Despite this disappointment, the film has found its fans, and DC Studios have confirmed that the movie will officially fly onto HBO Max next week. Supergirl will officially arrive on streaming on the platform next Tuesday, September 10th. When it does, it means that the larger DCU will finally be available in one place to stream, meaning fans can dive into every episode and watch every movie that encompasses the cinematic universe for the price of a monthly subscription.

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It’s worth noting that the arrival of Supergirl on this specific date is almost aligned with Superman‘s HBO Max premiere last year. James Gunn’s movie debuted on the platform ahead of Peacemaker’s Season 2 premiere, allowing fans who hadn’t seen it in theaters the chance to be caught up ahead of the show’s return and its place in the DCU timeline.

Now, Supergirl is premiering right after the fourth episode of Lanterns is released the Sunday prior. That’s not to imply there’s any connectivity between Supergirl and what’s going on in Lanterns; the only connection is they’re set in the DCU, and there’s a bit of outer space adventure going on in each (more Supergirl than Lanterns), but the timing is certainly interesting in regard to the DCU timeline.

DCU Timeline Viewing Order Lanterns (some episodes) Set in 2016 and earlier The Suicide Squad Set a few years before Superman Peacemaker Season 1 Creature Commandos Season 1 Superman Set in 2025 Peacemaker Season 2 Set after Superman Supergirl Set after Peacemaker Lanterns (some episodes) Set in 2026

Though the Supergirl movie was met with mixed to negative reception, almost every note about the movie itself had one thing in common: even if the direction or the story itself were roasted for being bland or uninteresting, Milly Alcock’s portrayal of the woman of tomorrow had everyone on notice. To that end, fans are excited to see her return to the role next year in James Gunn’s Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. She won’t be alone either, as Aaron Pierre is set to return as the Green Lantern, John Stewart, for the film as well.

What the future holds for the DCU after that remains to be seen, but a major storyline has already been planted with the Salvation arc. Though the Supergirl movie was largely standalone, next week it may well start to find the audience it didn’t have this summer.