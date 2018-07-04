Ryan Reynolds Filmed ‘Deadpool’ Test Footage the Week ‘Green Lantern’ Opened

The relationship between Deadpool and Green Lantern, Ryan Reynold’s best-known comic book adaptations, continues to deepen: during a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had actually filmed test footage for Deadpool the same week Green Lantern opened in theaters.

Green Lantern has become one of Reynold’s favorite punching bags over the years, with jokes about it in Saturday Night Live monologues as well as in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. In the latter, a post-credits sequence actually sees Deadpool shoot Ryan Reynolds in the head to prevent Green Lantern from being made.

The result of that? A hilarious social media give-and-take between Reynolds and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Twitter pages, exchanging loaded gags about the film. And a good-natured reply from Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim, who is one of a number of credited writers on Green Lantern.

Ultimately, the incredibly expensive Green Lantern turned into a massive box office dud, something that likely contributed to Deadpool sitting on a shelf for years. Some proof-of-concept animation was eventually leaked online and fan enthusiasm was so high that Fox rushed the movie into production, and a few years later it already has a sequel and a franchise worth over $1 billion at the box office.

There may not be any future solo Deadpool films, with filmmakers and star Ryan Reynolds have sent mixed messages about the future of the franchise, which will continue next in an X-Force team-up movie.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds said during a recent interview. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

That quote flew in the face of comments he made earlier that same week at the film’s premiere.

“Well, there is talk about an X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” the actor admitted to Variety. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Deadpool 2 is still in theaters. X-Force is expected along in 2020.

