‘Saturday Night Live’ Airing Encore of ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Episode

There’s no new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, but that doesn’t mean viewers aren’t in for a treat. In case you missed it back in December, NBC is re-airing Jason Momoa’s episode tonight at 11:30/10:30c.

The actor who recently starred in the DC Extended Universe’s biggest hit, Aquaman, fulfilled a lifelong dream when he hosted the late-night sketch show on December 8th, 2018. The episode actually boosted the show’s ratings, which is probably why NBC is choosing to re-air it tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, the Momoa-led episode averaged a 4.3 Live+same day household rating in metered markets, as well as a 1.7 18-49 rating in markets with local people meters. This was an uptick from the previous episode of the show, which was hosted by Claire Foy and scored a 4.1 and a 1.5 in the ratings.

Momoa certainly knows a lot about high numbers these days. Aquaman‘s domestic box office total now stands at $320,012,240 while it’s worldwide take is a whopping $1,098,312,240. It even surpassed The Dark Knight, making it DC’s highest-grossing film. In fact, it’s now the 8th highest grossing superhero film of all time.

Last month, Momoa thanked fans more making Aquaman such a huge success.

“Mahalo everyone for making Aquaman the number one movie in the world,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you guys. I’m so proud of this movie and everyone that worked on it CHEEEEEHUUUUUUUU Aloha.”

If you haven’t watch Momoa’s SNL episode yet, we recommend checking it out tonight as the experience meant a whole lot to the actor.

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life.” – tonight’s host, Jason Momoa #SNL pic.twitter.com/BFA7yLUsvY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life” he shared in his opening monologue. As you can see, he also chose to make his SNL entrance barefoot and in pink pants, which is peak Momoa.

The actor went on to have an array of fun sketches ranging from scenes about the holiday season’s infamous Elf of the Shelf to parodying Aquaman‘s lack of a theme song. He also gave fans a great callback to his days of playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC on February 9th with singer/actress Halsey serving as both the host and musical guest.

Aquaman is still playing in select theatres.