SDCC 2019 Batman vs. TMNT Figure Packs Are Available Now

DC Collectibles has announced an entire line of figures based on the Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film! This follows a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Michelangelo dressed as Batman figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for August.

The rest of the lineup are also listed as SDCC 2019 exclusives, and are available to pre-order exclusively here at GameStop in 2-packs or a bundle with shipping slated for September – December. The breakdown is available below. Note that there are loads of accessories, and all of the figures bundled with Turtles get their own slice of pizza – a nice touch.

Batman vs. TMNT: Batman and Leondardo 2-Pack ($49.99)

Batman vs. TMNT: Robin and Raphael 2-Pack ($49.99)

Batman vs. TMNT Ra’s Al Ghul and Shredder 2-Pack ($49.99)

Batman vs. TMNT: Batgirl and Donatello 2-Pack ($49.99)

Batman vs TMNT: Alfred and Michelangelo 2-Pack ($49.99)

Batman vs TMNT: Complete Set ($249.99)

As noted, the figures are based on the DC Comics crossover animated film Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which can be ordered now on Blu-ray/Digital and 4K Blu-ray/Digital. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finds Gotham City reaching new levels of danger when Shredder joins forces with Ra’s al Ghul to enact a nefarious plan – leading to the team-up of the Dark Knight and the Turtles to combat the combined might of the Foot Clan and League of Assassins!”

The Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast is led by Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins, The Last of Us) as the voice of both Batman and the Joker – making Baker the first actor to ever play both roles in the same film.

Opposite Baker are the Ninja Turtles themselves – Emmy Award/Golden Globe Award/SAG Award winner Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo.

Other key members of the voice cast include Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time, Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul, Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Baxter Stockman & Two-Face, Brian George (Seinfeld) as Alfred, Ben Giroux (Hart of Dixie) as Robin, Andrew Kishino (The Lion Guard) as Shredder, and Jim Meskimen (Parks and Recreation) as Commissioner Gordon & Scarecrow.

Jake Castorena (The Death of Superman) directs Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from a script by Marly Halpern-Graser (Mad, Batman Unlimited, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo). Ben Jones (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: The Brave and the Bold) is producer. Executive producers are Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan. Sam Register and Chris Viscardi are executive producers.

