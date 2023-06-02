Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Has Perfect Response to Eiza Gonzalez Rumors

✖

Production is expected to begin soon on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DC Comics film. As the film's targeted May start date grows closer, more and more details are beginning to come out, including the new members of its ensemble cast. It's already been confirmed that Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren will be joining the cast in new roles, but a number of rumors and theories have swirled about other possible castings. One of the most prominent rumors is that Godzilla vs. Kong and I Care a Lot actress Eiza Gonzalez could appear in the Fury of the Gods, a theory that was further proved when fans noticed that star Zachary Levi followed the actress on Instagram. Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg had a pretty amusing response to that detail, sharing a screenshot that reveals he follows Muppets Gonzo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird.

Of course, Sandberg's response doesn't definitively answer whether or not Gonzalez could be involved with Fury of the Gods, but it pokes fun at the social media speculating that fans have been doing. As Sandberg previously said on social media, he chooses not to comment on casting rumors, especially before the film is able to be fully completed.

"Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons," the filmmaker tweeted in February. "One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2."

Still, Sandberg's joke about the Muppets appearing in Fury of the Gods has definitely delighted fans. Even Zegler responded to the tweet, joking that she'd "understand" if she was replaced by Gonzo in the final film.

when i get replaced by gonzo, it will be fair — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 14, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Good, and Michelle Borth).

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome last year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to be released on June 2, 2023.