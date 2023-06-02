Shazam! Director Addresses Why He Won't Comment On Casting Rumors

✖

Yesterday saw a new rumor for Shazam! Fury of the Gods pop up about a special appearance in the 2023 sequel. No one from Warner Bros. commented on the matter but director David F. Sandberg has tweeted out a statement that has fans wondering if this rumor is perhaps true right now but due to unforeseen circumstances may end up falling through. Like with the first movie, this news has to do with an appearance by Henry Cavill's Superman, who was supposed to be seen in the 2019 movie. Sandberg took time out of his day to remind us about the circumstances of that specific moment and how they could relate to the new rumor, in theory at least.

"Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons," the filmmaker tweeted. "One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2."

Given that they intended for Cavill to appear in the first film, and the movie's conclusion does allude to his character, it's not surprising that they would attempt to try again in the sequel. There's also the news from last year that Cavill and Warner Bros. had worked out a new deal for him to appear as Superman in new DC projects.

It was recently reported that production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to begin in May, with co-star Meagan Good (who plays the super powered version of Darla in the films) revealing it in an interview. It seems likely that filming on the movie almost two years before its release is WB attempting to get its young leads in front of cameras before they age too much, something that Shazam himself Zachary Levi previously joked about at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention back in 2019

“The only other thing I know is they want to make it as soon as possible because those kids are growing up like weeds," Levi said at the time with a laugh. "So if we don’t do that in like the next two days, they’re gonna be full grown adults."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.