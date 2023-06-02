Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Teases Production Start With Hilarious Throwback

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to begin production soon, which means returning director David F. Sandberg is already having some fun on social media. Sandberg often makes us laugh with his silly posts ranging from hilarious "hand notes" to jokes about the direction he's taking with the titular character. While working on the pre-production of the first Shazam! movie, Sandberg had a tradition of stacking up his soda cans. It appears the director has made some healthy lifestyle changes since then, but he hasn't forgotten about his soda days.

"If you’re a longtime follower you may be wondering when the traditional stacking of coke cans at the office begins. Well unfortunately I stopped drinking sodas last year so now I only have coconut water and milk. Stacking empty milk cartons didn’t seem like a good idea," Sandberg wrote. You can check out the video he posted below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher)

Some exciting Shazam! news broke recently when it was revealed West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role. The sequel will see the return of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). In the first film, they were all granted the same superpowers first given to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi is returning as the titular hero, and it sounds like fans can expect an unexpected villain in the process.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome last year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Unfortunately, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been forced to delay multiple times due to both development reasons and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been assigned three different release dates including April 1, 2022, later November 4, 2022, and it's currently scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay last year. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point.'"

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.