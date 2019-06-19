Shazam and Black Adam Face Off in Impressive Fan Art

DC fans are eager to see Billy Batson/Shazam! (Zachary Levi) and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) eventually face off on the big screen, and we have a pretty awesome look at what that could look like. Digital artist Datrinti recently debuted a piece of fanart of Shazam and Black Adam facing off in the Rock of Eternity. The piece is inspired by Levi and Johnson interacting onstage during this week’s MTV Awards.

While a hologram of Black Adam – which bared quite a lot of resemblance to Johnson – briefly appeared during the “history lesson” scene in Shazam!, the pair have yet to cross paths in any official way. Before that happens, we are expected to get a Black Adam solo film, which will be directed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra.

“Listen, we don’t know but I’ve gotta believe that there’s gonna be a standalone Black Adam movie before there’s ever a movie with Shazam and Black Adam sharing the screen,” Shazam! producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com.

“Yeah I think that is the goal, it is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all,” Safran continued. “The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that you really want to tell, and that the audiences really want to see with these characters.”

“Black Adam is definitely happening,” producer Hiram Garcia said last year. “We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got.”

“So where we are now with Black Adam is we just got our latest script [from Adam Sztykiel]. We’re doing some revisions on it.” Garcia continued. “We’re extremely excited about it, the studio’s very excited about it. And I’m telling you man, as a comic book fan, when this thing comes out, it is going to be amazing. This is the fanboy in me talking to you, it’s going to deliver on the goods of everything you’d want to see Black Adam do, he’s going to be doing in this film.”

