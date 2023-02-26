Shazam! Fury of the Gods Clip Reveals Surprise Cameo From Fan-Favorite Actor

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally hitting theaters in March and it will soon be followed by The Flash in June. While The Flash is expected to feature some exciting cameos from different versions of Batman, no one was expecting to see the Dark Knight in the Shazam! sequel... until now! Well, sort of. A new scene from the upcoming film was released yesterday and features a surprise cameo from Diedrich Bader, who has been voicing the iconic DC hero in various animated projects for years. While it looks like Bader is playing a teacher, we're excited to know a DC legend is appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

"BREAKING: New scene released for #ShazamFuryOfTheGods," @homeofdcu tweeted yesterday. Not only does the clip feature Bader, but it also has a new look at Rachel Zegler's character. In fact, Zegler commented on the clip, saying, "this was my second day on set!!!!!!!!!!" You can check out the post below:

this was my second day on set!!!!!!!!!! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) February 26, 2023

Who Is Rachel Zegler Playing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Zegler is playing Anthea, a daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods alongside Helen Mirren (Hespera) and Lucy Liu (Kalypso).

"It was wonderful," Mirren previously shared. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Which Actors Are Returning For Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to Zachary Levi in the titualr role, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he recently reprised in Black Adam. You can read a description of the sequel below:

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.