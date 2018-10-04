Diedrich Bader Voices Batman in ‘Harley Quinn’ Teaser

Fans got their first look at the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series for DC Universe tonight in a teaser presented at the New York Comic Con screening of Titans and in addition to the reveal of Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley, there was a fun surprise with the voice of Batman as well.

In the teaser, which you can check out above, Diedrich Bader provides the voice of Batman with the hero dropping in to remind Harley and Poison Ivy that there’s “no fun in Arkham” after Harley gets a little carried away with just how much fun the series will have.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser marks Bader’s the character of Batman after his role as the hero and several other characters in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. That animated series aired for 65 episodes between 2008 and 2011 on Cartoon Network. He also supplied his voice for Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Videogame and provided the voice of Booster Gold and others in the animated Justice League Action series and that of Batmongoose (Batman as a mongoose) for Cartoon Network’s Farm League for its DC Nation shorts.

In addition to Bader, Kaley Cuoco has been cast as the voice of Harley Quinn. Other cast includes Lake Bell (In a World…, Wet Hot American Summer series, Childrens Hospital), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Powerless), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Bob Roberts, Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Fans may recognize other DC veterans on that list in addition to Bader, including Tudyk and Funches who both appeared in Powerless, Meloni from Man of Steel, and Espositio from Batman: Assault on Arkham. Esposito in particular has expressed interest in more comic book work, saying that he would have liked to appear in Suicide Squad had he been given the chance to reprise his Assault on Arkham role.

Not much in the way of plot information is available for Harley Quinn but based on what we do know it seems that the story will take a cue from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin’s comic book run as part of the New 52 as well as DC Rebirth. You can check out the synopsis below.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Harley Quinn comes from Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker along with Dean Lorey and Cuoco, who will produce through her Yes, Norman Productions.