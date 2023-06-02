Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Reveals Unfortunate Poop News

✖

With Production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods underway, the first photos from the set have arrived online offering a tease of Zachary Levi's new suit as the DC Comics hero. These unauthorized images prompted Warner Bros. to release an actual tease of the new costume, and all these things combined has DC Fans stoked for the sequel. One question has lingered for fans that kept up with the production of the first movie and have seen Levi's new suit: Does the actor still have to completely disrobe to, uh, take the Browns to the Super Bowl? When asked by a fan this very question ("do you still have to take the whole suit off to poop???") Levi simply replied: "Yup."

"The only time I was afraid was- I was able to go number one bathrooming with the assistance of a couple of costume technicians that helped me to unzip neither regions," Levi told The AP at the time of Shazam!'s release. "But if I actually had to go number two bathroom it I had to take the whole suit off. So the only real nervous nellie moment I had in the suit was like if I had a rumbling in the tumbly and I was like, am I going to make it to the bathroom? Am I going to get this off in time or am I just going to make a mess in this suit? Fortunately, batted 1,000 guys, didn't poop in the suit."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero. New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

David F. Sandberg will be back behind the camera once again, previously joking when the movie was delayed to 2023 that the young stars will have grown to the point that facial hair will have sprouted on them.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay in October. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.