Shazam! Fury of the Gods Begins Filming, Director David F. Sandberg Teases New Suit

After Shazam! debuted to critical and fan acclaim in 2019, audiences have been eager to see exactly what's in store for its upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The DC Films installment has already amassed an all-star ensemble of new and returning cast members — and according to a new social media post from director David F. Sandberg, the project has officially begun filming. Sandberg took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his "Shazamcam" — a film camera with the Shazam! logo on the side. In the comments, Sandberg confirmed that the project has already been filming "for a few days".

When another fan in the comments asked if Shazam! (Zachary Levi) will be getting a "new suit" in the film, Sandberg responded "Yes." Given the director's penchant for trolling on social media, there's a chance he could be meaning something else by "new suit" — but considering how much the Shazam! costume evolved over the course of production on the first film, there is a chance that the costume could be getting some new tweaks in the sequel.

"Yes, there were a few iterations," Sandberg revealed in a 2018 interview. "And you sort of have to keep changing stuff even after we started shooting because you realize things... You shoot the first scene and Zach (Levi) is like, 'You know, I can't move my hands properly with these gauntlets.' So, we had to redesign that, or like the boots kept falling apart so it's like, 'Oh well, I guess we have to do something different there,' It was sort of a constant process of updating and making it work better."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero. New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg previously said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome last year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.