‘Robot Chicken’ Has an Amazing ‘Shazam!’ Tribute

Fans only have to wait a few days more for Shazam! to debut in theaters, bringing a whole new side of the DC Extended Universe along with it. But in the meantime, a newly-released video from Robot Chicken captures the film’s fun in an amusing way.

The sketch, which you can check out above, features the voices of Shazam! stars Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer, as they put a hilarious spin on some of the moments seen in the film’s trailers. The sketch lampoons Shazam!’s attempt at buying beer at a convenience store, as well as the slightly-irresponsible effects of him practicing his powers.

While the sketch might take some of the film’s antics to a pretty amusing extreme, it does highlight some of the energy that fans can safely expect.

“It’s a fun movie,” director David F. Sandberg previously explained. “It sounds like a pure comedy, but it touches on some pretty dark subjects… I like to compare it to 80s movies like Goonies, like Ghostbusters and Back to the Future. Like, it’s a family kind of movie, it’s not dark and grim.”

Shazam! follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a fourteen-year-old boy who is granted the power to turn into an adult superhero by a Wizard. While getting used to his powers, Billy is then placed in the crosshairs of the evil Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). In the process, the film will poke fun at the larger DCEU in some interesting ways.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said in an interview last year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world. These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

