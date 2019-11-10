Smallville Actor Tom Welling Reportedly Says His Crisis Cameo Is Very, Very Short

There is a lot of anticipation for the next major DC Comics crossover taking place on The CW, as Crisis on Infinite Earths is set to make some major changes to the Arrowverse as we know it. Not only will it help usher in the series finale of Arrow, the show that launched the entire franchise which now sits at six series with two more on the way, but it will also feature the return of many shows and movie universes that have not been seen years.

Fans are buzzing over the confirmed return of Smallville with Tom Welling reprising his role as Clark Kent from the series, though new details indicate that his appearance as Superman will not be a big role.

Tom Welling and I. He told me he shot one day, one scene for Crisis! #Smallville #WizardWorldAustin pic.twitter.com/4XGfiImq94 — Siu Jerk Jai 💜⚡ (@KalEl84) November 9, 2019

A fan who spoke with Welling at a recent convention appearance said that Welling told him he only filmed for a day on the crossover event, and that he’s only appearing in once scene. That means fans should not expect a major impact from Smallville on the series — unless Welling and the Arrowverse producers are trying to hide a major surprise.

While fans are eager to see the return of Welling’s Superman, it’s not very surprising that his cameo will be kept to a minimum; The CW is currently host to six superhero shows that are currently on the air including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. It’s likely that the actors from these core shows will be the ones to help save the multiverse, and that a major role will not be given to a hero from a show that’s been off the air for years.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.