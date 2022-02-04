Spin Master Reveals The Batman Action Figures, Catwoman, RC Batmobile, and More

The Batman will make its long-awaited theatrical debut later this year, and fans can already get their hands on some of the action figures from Spin Master. Spin Master will have new 4-inch figures that include Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin, and they’ll also have 12-inch figures featuring Batman and Catwoman. There will also be a 12-inch Wingsuit Batman figure that features expandable wings when you push a button and lights and sounds to boot, though for fans of the Batmobile they’ve got you covered there too, and you can find all of The Batman Spin Master figures starting on the next slide. You can pre-order all of the new figures and vehicles from Amazon and Target.

On the Batmobile side, there are two versions of the vehicle you can pick up. There’s a sound and light-up version of the Batmobile that is in 4-inch scale and includes a Batman figure to sit in the driver’s seat, and then there’s a Remote Control version that also features lights, though it doesn’t include a figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official descriptions for all of the new The Batman figures and vehicles below.

Batman 4-Inch Figures: Get ready to bring these heroes and supervillains to life! Discover all-new characters in 4-inch scale including Wingsuit Batman, Selina Kyle, and Penguin. Each figure has 11 points of articulation and comes with 3 accessories, plus an Evidence Collector Card. Armor up and get ready to fight crime in Gotham City! MSRP: $8.99

Batman 12-Inch Figures: Batman, Wingsuit Batman, and Selina Kyle come in 12-inch form, too! These action figures feature 11 points of articulation and detailed sculpts with true-to-lm movie styling. Engage your imagination and pose your action figures as you play out your own Batman storylines! MSRP: $10.49 Pre-Order here

Batman Wingspan 12-Inch Figure: Expand your wings with this awesome figure! Just press the belt buckle to open Batman’s wings and you’re ready to start your mission. This all-black suit includes lights and sounds that activate when you press the Bat-symbol on his chest! MSRP: $23.99

Batmobile 4-Inch Scale: Get ready to fight crime in style with the new movie look-a-like Batmobile! This impressive ride is loaded with features including LED engine lights, headlights, and an undercarriage residual glow that makes this toy really come to life. Level up your missions with life-like engine sounds! Includes a 4-inch Batman Figure in an all-black Batsuit. MSRP: $36.99

Batmobile Turbo Boost RC: Wheelie into action with this movie-themed Batmobile! Activate the wheelie with just the push of a button and watch this high-performance RC go. This Batmobile is easy to use and can accommodate young drivers with its custom controller, designed after the Batman symbol. Watch the rear engine flame light up as you accelerate into Gotham City on your mission to chase down Penguin! MSRP: $48.99

Check out all of the figures on the next slide, and let us know which ones are your favorite in the comments! You can also talk all things Batman with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Batman – 4 Inch (Packaging)

Batman – 4 Inch (Out of Box)

Catwoman – 4 Inch (Packaging)

Catwoman – 4 Inch (Out of Box)

The Penguin – 4 Inch (Packaging)

The Penguin – 4 Inch (Out of Box)

Batman – 12 Inch (Packaging)

Batman – 12 Inch (Out of Box)

Catwoman – 12 Inch (Packaging)

Catwoman – 12 Inch (Out of Box)

Wingsuit Action Batman – 12 Inch (Packaging)

Wingsuit Action Batman – 12 Inch (Out of Box)

Batmobile with Lights and Sounds (Packaging)

Batmobile with Lights and Sounds (Out of Box)

Batmobile Remote Control Car (Packaging)

Batmobile Remote Control Car (Out of Box)