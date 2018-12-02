‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Comments on Wife and Daughter’s Contributions to “Elseworlds”

For Arrow star Stephen Amell, the Arrowverse is something of a family affair. His wife, Cassandra Jean Amell is playing Nora Fries in the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover and even his young daughter is getting involved.

During his appearance at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in San Jose on Saturday, Amell talked about working with his wife during the crossover, but he also talked a little bit about his daughter, Mavi, and how he’s been letting her “direct” episodes of Arrow.

“Well, my wife is playing Nora Fries in the crossover, which is very exciting,” Amell said. “It was amazing being on set with my wife and I’m very proud of her. And if you follow me on social media, you know that I let my daughter direct episodes of the snow now. She’s not allowed to be a professional actor, ever.”

Last month, Amell shared a short video clip to Twitter directing an episode of Arrow. While you can’t see her in the video, the little girl can be heard calling out “action!”. Amell followed the video up with a photo of Mavi’s very own director’s chair on set.

Seven seasons in I wouldn’t say that I’m abusing my power on the show, but I am allowing my daughter to full on direct episodes now. pic.twitter.com/tOPIpnbHNR — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 20, 2018

Amell has also teased his wife’s Arrowverse debut on Twitter as well. Back in October he shared a photo from the “Elseworlds” set showing the on-set chairs of both himself and his wife with the caption “Teamwork makes the dream work,” perhaps hinting that the pair will have a scene together in some capacity.

While more details about the crossover event coming to The CW later this month have emerged thanks to recently-released synopsis for all three nights of the event, Cassandra’s role as Nora Fries remains a bit of a mystery. What we do know is that Amell thinks the crossover is the best yet.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.