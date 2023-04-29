Stephen Amell Says He He's Interested in Playing Green Arrow Again

This week's episode of The Flash was a little bittersweet for fans. The episode, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To", saw the return of Stephen Amell as Green Arrow with the hero teaming up with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to save the multiverse once again — a reunion that fans had long been hoping for despite Oliver's death in Crisis on Infinite Earths — but that "once again" will be the final time. The Flash is entering into its final episodes with the series concluding this season. But while this is the last time fans will see Barry and Oliver teaming up on The CW, it may not be the last time fans see Amell as Green Arrow. The actor says he's open to suiting up as the character again — but there is a catch.

Speaking with TVLine, Amell said he doesn't think he's done suiting up as Green Arrow, but if he does so in the future, it has to be for a limited situation.

"I don't think so," Amell said when asked if he feels like he's suited up as Green Arrow for the final time. He went on to explain that while he wouldn't want to do a 22-episode season of television as the character again, something limited would be of interest.

"We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That's a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things," he said. "I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest]."

Stephen Amell thinks his The Flash appearance is "the perfect sendoff" for the Arrowverse.

While Amell is open to a limited return as Green Arrow, he also feels like his appearance in "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To" is the perfect sendoff for the Arrowverse.

To me, it was an absolutely perfect sendoff. I got to do all the things that I wanted to do," Amell told ComicBook.com. "Coming back as the character I got to have scenes with the people I wanted to have scenes with. And also go up there and see a lot of the people that I knew from Flash that work in the production, that all were very much just... Frankly, incredibly generous in terms of being thankful that I came back and that we got to put a bow on it in a nice way. I think we landed the plane nicely."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

