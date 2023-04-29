Stephen Amell Explains Why Oliver Isn't in The Flash Series Finale

Fans of The CW's The Flash got the eagerly awaited reunion between Barry Allen/The Flash and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in this week's episode, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To", but while some fans may have been surprised to see Arrow star Stephen Amell's return as the Emerald Archer ahead of the series finale at the end of May, it turns out that there's a very good reason Oliver came back this week as opposed to later. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Amell said that the series finale should be about The Flash, not an Arrow reunion.

Amell explained that one of the things he was excited for in his return as Oliver Queen was that it came several episodes ahead of the finale — leaving space for not only a better reunion for Oliver and Barry, but for the series to have its moment as well.

"Everything about the series finale should be in service of The Flash and Barry's story, so I'm glad we got it out of the way before then," Amell said. "The thing that I was most excited about was that it wasn't the series finale and that we actually have a little bit more time and space to talk about the Barry and Oliver relationship, and what's been going on with him, and what's going on with Barry."

Will Stephen Amell suit up as Green Arrow again?

While there doesn't appear to be any plans for Amell to suit up again and appear on The Flash before the series ends in late May, Amell has said that he doesn't think he's done suiting up as Green Arrow — but the right project would have to come along.

"I don't think so," Amell said when asked if he feels like he's suited up as Green Arrow for the final time. He went on to explain that while he wouldn't want to do a 22-episode season of television as the character again, something limited would be of interest.

"We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That's a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things," he said. "I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest]."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.