The Suicide Squad Director Seemingly Confirms Harley Quinn’s Return

DC fans are excited for the fresh start that James Gunn will bring to The Suicide Squad, after the debacle that was David Ayers’ film. However, even though many DC fans don’t want a repeat of Ayers’ Suicide Squad, they also don’t want to sacrifice everything that film introduced to the DC Movies franchise.

A new Instagram post by James Gunn may give Suicide Squad fans some hope: if a picture is truly worth a thousand words, then this one may indeed tell a very important story:

“Many thanks to the lovely folks from @microsoft who set us up with a #KingSharkade for the cast and crew’s downtime during pre-production and production on #TheSuicideSquad.” -James Gunn

The gallery of photos Gunn posted celebrate the arcade/lounge that Microsoft apparently built for The Suicide Squad production. However, if you look at photo #3, and the game of oversized Scrabble that Gunn is playing, it could be taken as our first teaser confirmation that Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn is indeed going to be part of The Suicide Squad.

Robbie has been reprising her Harley Quinn role to shoot a different DC Movie: Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey team-up film. There’s been longtime speculation that Robbie wouldn’t be making a return as Harley for The Suicide Squad; earlier this year, an insider report from Forbes claimed otherwise, stating Robbie would be back as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad 2:

“I have learned from sources close to production that in fact, the information about Harley Quinn being absent from the new Suicide Squad movie is no longer up to date,” Hughes says. “She is indeed expected to appear in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, which is expected to begin production later this year.”

Robbie’s Harley Quinn is all but synonymous with the Suicide Squad movie brand – hell, at this point, she may be the biggest and most marketable face the DC movie universe has! Birds of Prey will potentially set up a whole trilogy of DC Films for Harley Quinn, with Gotham City Sirens and a Birds vs. Sirens crossover all rumored to follow Birds. Add to that more Suicide Squad, and it’s hard to argue that Margot Robbie is to DC Films what Robert Downey Jr. was to Marvel.

So far, Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman has also teased Rick Flag’s return.

