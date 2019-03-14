‘Suicide Squad 2’: Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot

Will Smith might be done with the DC Comics film franchise, but it looks like Deadshot will indeed return for the sequel to Suicide Squad with actor Idris Elba stepping into the role.

According to a new report from Variety, Elba is in talks to replace Smith for The Suicide Squad after meeting with writer and director James Gunn last week.

The report indicates that the meeting with Elba and Gunn turned out very well, and talks with the studio began earnestly, making this a very quick development in replacing Deadshot for the upcoming film.

The new report indicates that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is supposed to reprise her role for the new film, likely picking up after the events of Birds of Prey. Other than Deadshot and Harley, the new film is supposed to feature more new characters that takes from the rotating cast of coerced super villains from the pages of DC Comics.

It looks like Warner Bros. is eager to make casting decisions quickly in hopes of beginning production soon, and the report indicates that the studio is happy with the script as Gunn has already turned in several drafts.

After Smith’s departure was revealed last week, Variety reporter Justin Kroll indicated that Warner Bros. was deciding whether or not to recast the role of Deadshot or replace him with another character entirely.

“One item I forgot to add to story, sources say execs are now deciding whether they will recast the role or replace Deadshot with a different character from the DC universe to join the team in sequel,” Kroll wrote.

That decision didn’t take long, thanks to the meeting between Elba and Gunn, and now it appears that The Suicide Squad is back on track with its core roster in place. It remains to be seen which other characters will return, such as Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and what other characters will join the new crew.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.

