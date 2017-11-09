David Ayer Responds To ‘Suicide Squad’ Critic, Praises ‘Wonder Woman’

A common piece of advice many people receive regarding the Internet is to not engage trolls. Well, Suicide Squad director David Ayer doesn’t care for your dumb advice!

The filmmaker of the Academy Award-winning DC Film recently replied to complains about his movie and took the opportunity to praise the work of Patty Jenkins on the summer smash hit Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yep bro. Patty killed it on Wonder Woman. Every day is a struggle to suck less. Keep it classy player. https://t.co/gOv99RdhFB — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 8, 2017

Ayer’s film was critically blasted, but it did see box office success worldwide and won an Oscar. Though he’s not returning to direct Suicide Squad 2 (that gig is going to The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor) he has been developing a Gotham City Sirens movie featuring Margot Robbie reprising the role of Harley Quinn alongside Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

There’s no word yet on when that movie will move forward, but Ayer is currently awaiting the premiere of his latest film Bright to hit Netflix. That project sees the director reunited with Will Smith in a contemporary fantasy setting where orcs, fairies, and elves live among humans in downtown Los Angeles.

After Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice underwhelmed fans, critics, and Warner Bros. executives alike in 2016, the studio course corrected with the successful Wonder Woman.

Ayer’s praise for Jenkins echoes the immense response the film has received, and Wonder Woman has been regarded as a beginning of a new era for the DC Comics film slate. The studio hopes to build off of that success with Justice League, set to release on November 17.

But with the success of Wonder Woman comes a renewed hope that Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens project picks up. While women-led superhero films were highly irregular, the post-Wondy theater audiences will likely be more receptive to such a project — especially with Harley Quinn involved.

Harley is one of DC’s most popular characters and Ayer’s Gothem City Sirens is one of three movies in the works, alongside Suicide Squad 2 and a Joker co-starring “Mad Love” project.

Whether any of these films gets going is anyone’s guess, though Suicide Squad 2 is rumored to begin filming later next year and could include the debut of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Either way, it’s safe to say this troll won’t enjoy anything that comes from DC Films.