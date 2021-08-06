New The Suicide Squad Covers For Empire Magazine Revealed

✖

With each passing day, we inch closer to the inevitable arrival of The Suicide Squad. The latest step in the marketing cycle for those marketers at Warner Brothers is a quick trip on the magazine circuit. That means on Friday, Empire began to unveil all of the special covers it made in conjunction with the studio for the James Gunn feature.

In total, Empire is releasing five different covers featuring the film's massive ensemble that will be available to the masses. The first features Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Javelin (Flula Borg); the next feature King Shark (Sly Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang while the third features Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Weasel (Sean Gunn) and Pete Davidson's Blackguard.

Cover 4 features Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), and Mayling Ng's Mongal while the final cover has just two characters — Peter Capaldi's Thinker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Then in the background of Cover 5, you can even see a tease of the film's primary villain: the starfish-like kaiju Starro.

The cast of ‘THE SUICIDE SQUAD’ on the various covers of Empire Magazine. pic.twitter.com/9LJDaT6Grd — JD (@ClarksonDavid_P) July 2, 2021

The publisher is releasing a special sixth cover for subscribers of the magazine, a sketch variant featuring most of the film's primary characters. All of the magazines are due for release this coming week.

Finally, for Empire subscribers, this month’s exclusive subscriber’s cover is illustrated by the legendary @JimLee.

Be sure to pick up the new #SuicideSquad issue of Empire on sale from Thursday 8 July, or pre-order at https://t.co/QsOUDx2hjS pic.twitter.com/P5pxk4nGg7 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 2, 2021

Gunn himself even commented on the covers, sharing in a follow-up tweet that he has already read the magazine. "I read the issue yesterday," Gunn tweeted. "I can't believe how much cool information you got out of me and the cast. AMAZING stuff all around."

I read the issue yesterday. I can't believe how much cool information you got out of me and the cast. AMAZING stuff all around. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Who do you think is the first antihero to kick the bucket in The Suicide Squad?