The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene Confirmed

July has arrived, which means that we're just over a month away from seeing James Gunn's foray into the DCEU on the big screen. Fans have been waiting patiently to see what the filmmaker behind The Guardians of the Galaxy does with his R-rated DC adventure, The Suicide Squad. We know there will be plenty of dark humor and mayhem, the film is also guaranteed to have at least one additional scene somewhere in the credits, a technique that has become a staple of comic book blockbusters.

Both of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films had multiple scenes in the credits, and the original Suicide Squad movie also had a similar tease. On Friday, a fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn a couple of questions about post-credits scenes. The first question was simply if The Suicide Squad would have one, and the second was about their origins.

1) Yes 2) In my movies they’ve been things I’ve come up with but that’s not always the case. I shot the post credits sequence for Thor: The Dark World, which the studio asked me to do. https://t.co/i0yyinhIsU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

"Yes," Gunn wrote in his response. "In my movies they've been things I've come up with but that's not always the case. I shot the post credits sequence for Thor: The Dark World, which the studio asked me to do."

The tidbit about Gunn's creation of his Guardians scenes is certainly notable, but that's not the big news at this point in time. The Suicide Squad will have at least one post-credits scene, though there could always be more than that.

These could always be gag scenes about something that happened in the movie, but they could also be used to set up a future project. A third Suicide Squad movie will be the first instinct of many, but remember that Gunn also has his Peacemaker series coming up, which see John Cena reprise his role from The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn could also show up in a multitude of other projects and any scene could go a long way towards establishing her next move.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.